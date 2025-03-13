Charlie Heck News: Joining Tampa Bay

Heck has agreed to a one-year contract with the Buccaneers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The offensive lineman got drafted in the fourth round by Houston in 2020, played out his rookie deal with the Texans and spent time with three different organizations, Houston, Arizona and San Francisco, between training camp and the conclusion of the 2024 regular season. Heck has 23 starts in 50 career NFL games, with 13 of them coming in 2021 with a rebuilding Houston team that finished 4-13.