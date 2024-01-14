NFL Fantasy Football Reactions- Wild-Card Weekend

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

One of my favorite things about the NFL Playoffs is that 'styles make fights.' However, the games become a lot trickier when coaches throw us for a loop. The nature of the one-and-done season often brings the best out in certain coaches. Conversely, if a game plan goes wrong, the contest can become ugly in a hurry. We saw some of that throughout the weekend. Browns at Texans The Browns at Texans game had some trends coming into this meeting. First, C.J. Stroud had been excellent against zone coverage, but struggled when defenses played man-to-man. With the Browns being at the top of the league in their usage of man coverage, it looked like a bad matchup for Stroud. On the other side of the ball, Joe Flacco was thriving when the Browns used play-action passes. In addition, Houston consistently struggled against play action, so this was likely to play into Cleveland's hands. Of course, none of that mattered.

C.J. Stroud has shown us all year that he's a superstar. Aside from that, offensive coordinator, Bobby Slowik, cooked up a masterpiece. On numerous occasions, Houston pass catchers were running wide open behind the defense. The play design was flawless, and the Cleveland defensive backs had no answer for downfield passes.

In addition, Browns' defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, was unable to get his incredible pass rush going. In the Week 16 meeting between these teams, Schwartz showed a willingness to move Myles Garrett away from ace offensive tackle, Laremy Tunsil.