Charlie Jones Injury: Sitting out Sunday

Jones (groin) is inactive for Sunday's Week 9 battle against the Raiders.

Jones popped up on the injury report with a groin injury Thursday and wasn't able to practice Friday. That wasn't a good sign heading into the weekend, and the second-year wideout is now set to miss his first game this season. Jones' absence will be felt particularly in the return game, as he's been handling kickoff and punt returns for the Bengals, and notched a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in Week 7 against Cleveland. Trenton Irwin and/or Chase Brown may be asked to return kicks in Jones' stead Sunday.