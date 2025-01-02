Chase Brown Injury: Not practicing Thursday

Brown (ankle) was spotted working out with trainers off to the side during Thursday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Brown hasn't logged any practice activity this week, and he appears to be trending toward being listed as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report. Once practice concludes, the Bengals will reveal whether Brown carries a designation into Saturday's game against the Steelers. If Brown ultimately can't play Saturday, the Bengals would turn to Khalil Herbert to lead their backfield.