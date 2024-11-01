Chase Brown News: Added touches likely with Moss hurt

Brown is likely to see the lion's share of touches in the Bengals backfield Sunday against the Raiders, as Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports that Zack Moss (neck) is doubtful.

Brown stands to benefit from Moss's surprise addition to the injury report Friday. While Moss has been on hand to split backfield duties, Brown has played more than half of Cincinnati's offensive snaps only twice this season, and Brown was on the field for 48 percent of snaps in Week 8 against the Eagles compared to Moss's 52 percent. If the Bengals continue to distrust Brown's pass protection, that could create an opportunity for Trayveon Williams to play a meaningful role against the Raiders as well.