Chase Brown News: Leading rusher in OT loss

Brown carried the ball 12 times for 46 yards and caught all three of his targets for eight yards in Sunday's 41-38 overtime loss to the Ravens. He also ran in a two-point conversion.

The second-year RB led the Bengals in rushing yards while seeing 15 or more touches for the second straight game. While Brown's usage is already on the upswing, he could have the backfield to himself in Week 6 against the Giants, as Zack Moss suffered an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter Sunday and didn't get another touch the rest of the way.