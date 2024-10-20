Chase Brown News: Leads Cincy backfield

Brown rushed the ball 15 times for 44 yards in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Browns. He added two receptions on two targets for nine yards.

Brown seemed to flip the Cincinnati backfield in his favor in Week 6 after Zack Moss lost a fumble, and that usage continued in Sunday's win. He saw 17 total touches to Moss' nine, and he out-gained Moss on the ground 44-7. While Brown's usage was positive, he left plenty to be desired in terms of efficiency, as 11 of his 15 carries went for three yards or fewer. Despite the disappointing performance, he looks to be in line for plenty of volume heading into a Week 8 matchup against the Eagles.