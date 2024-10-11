Chase Brown News: Ready for Week 6 action

Coach Zac Taylor noted Friday that Brown (quadricep) is good to go for Sunday night's game against the Giants, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site and Ben Baby of ESPN.com report.

The quad injury that limited Brown on Thursday was evidently very minor, and he's in line to continue to share backfield duties with Zack Moss (foot), who is also set to be available this weekend, per Taylor. Through Cincinnati's first five contests, Brown has carried 41 times for 230 yards and two TDs and added 10 catches for 39 yards and a lone receiving score, while Moss has logged 57 carries for 211 yards and two TDs and caught 15 passes for 124 yards and a receiving score.