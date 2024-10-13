Chase Brown News: Suiting up Sunday

Brown (quadricep) is listed as active for Sunday's game at the Giants, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Though coach Zac Taylor noted Friday that Brown would be good to go for the contest, the running back was ultimately deemed questionable ahead of Week 6 action after logging his second straight limited practice. While Brown's availability versus New York didn't really appear in danger, his official injury report listing nonetheless made his status worth confirming. Now that he's been made active, Brown is in a position to continue to share backfield duties with Zack Moss. With that arrangement in play, during Cincinnati's first five contests this season, Brown has carried 41 times for 230 yards and two TDs and added 10 catches for 39 yards and another score, while Moss has recorded 57 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns and caught 15 passes for 124 yards and a TD.