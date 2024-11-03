Chase Brown News: Three-down role likely awaits

Brown is expected to take on the majority of the snaps out of the Cincinnati backfield in Sunday's game against the Raiders with Zack Moss (neck) inactive for the contest, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Brown had already played 48 percent of the snaps or more in each of the last three games while outproducing Moss and seemingly emerging as Option 1A in Cincinnati's backfield timeshare, but the absence of Moss for Week 9 should pave the way for Brown to see his most significant playing time to date. Cincinnati's other active running backs include special-teams standout Trayveon Williams and practice-squad call-up Kendall Milton, neither of whom have logged a snap on offense in 2024. Expect the backups to be sprinkled in lightly while Brown likely handles a three-down role, at least for as long as Sunday's contest stays competitive.