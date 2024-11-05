Fantasy Football
Chase McLaughlin News: Perfect on four kicks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

McLaughlin connected on his only field-goal attempt from 47 yards out and was successful on all three extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

McLaughlin once again maximized his opportunities and was provided his second straight six-point performance. The veteran kicker is keeping pace with his career-best 2024, posting a 93.3 percent success rate on field-goal attempts and missing just one of his 28 PATs. McLaughlin's only field-goal miss has been from 50-plus yards, and he could be busier on that front during a Week 10 home matchup against the 49ers if Tampa Bay's offense stalls out more than it did against Kansas City.

