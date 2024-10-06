Chase McLaughlin News: Perfect on six kicks Thursday

McLaughlin converted field-goal attempts of 53, 32 and 53 yards and all three extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 36-30 overtime loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.

McLaughlin once again put his elite long-distance prowess on display with his pair of 50+ yard boots, his fourth and fifth makes from that distance in as many attempts this season. The veteran is still perfect on field-goal tries (10-for-10) on the campaign and will continue to serve as a top fantasy option thanks to his leg strength, accuracy and connection to a talented Buccaneers offense. McLaughlin could be poised for another prolific performance when he faces off with the Saints in a dome environment in Week 6.