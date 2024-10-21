Chau Smith-Wade News: Impresses in first NFL start

Smith-Wade recorded eight total tackles (five solo) in the Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Commanders.

Smith-Wade, a 2024 fifth-round pick out of Washington State, had played just 33 defensive snaps in five games prior to the Panthers' Week 7 loss. However, the rookie corner was thrust into Carolina's top slot corner position Sunday after the team released veteran Troy Hill on Oct. 18. Smith-Wade was one of the few bright spots on Carolina's defense, leading the team in total tackles while playing 34 defensive snaps. Expect the 22-year-old to continue serving as the Panthers' top slot corner in Week 8, when the team travels to Denver.