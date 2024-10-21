Chigoziem Okonkwo News: Leads Titans in receiving yards

Okonkwo recorded four receptions on four targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Bills.

Okonkwo has been on the field for at least 55 percent of offensive snaps in four of six games this season, and he had his best game of the season in Sunday's loss while displaying rapport with Mason Rudolph. He accounted for the team's longest play from scrimmage with a 26-yard catch late in the first quarter to account for the majority of his production. If Rudolph remains under center in Week 8 against the Lions, Okonkwo could benefit again, though he had yet to top 16 yards in a game entering Sunday's contest.