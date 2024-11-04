Chigoziem Okonkwo News: Remains involved
Okonkwo recorded three catches (on four targets) for 38 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win against the Patriots.
Okonkwo was on the field for a season-high 74 percent of offensive snaps, and he translated that into a relatively productive performance. He accounted for most of his yardage on a 21-yard gain late in the third quarter, which came off of a double reverse flea-flicker. Okonkwo also dropped a pass in the end zone that resulted in a pick, but his involvement in the offense still has ticked up with Mason Rudolph under center, as he's commanded at least four targets in all three of his starts.
