Chris Board News: Earns rotational defensive role

Board finished the 2024 regular season with 30 tackles (18 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense across 17 games.

Board signed a one-year, $1.29 million contract with the Ravens in March of 2024 after playing for the Patriots in 2023. Board was mostly limited to special-teams work through the first 11 games of the regular season, but he earned a spot in Baltimore's inside linebacker rotation while Malik Harrison jumped into the starting spot beside Roquan Smith. Board enters the offseason as a free agent and should garner interest from teams looking to add a veteran inside linebacker who can contribute positively to special teams.