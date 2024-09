The Ravens elevated Collier from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Collier will be elevated for a second straight week to serve as Baltimore's No. 3 running back behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill. Collier played just one snap on special teams in Week 3 against the Cowboys, and he'll likely be limited to that kind of role for Sunday's game against the Bills.