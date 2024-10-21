Chris Conley Injury: Dealing with ankle sprain

Conley (ankle) suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday's 28-18 loss to Kansas City, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Conley played 44 of the team's 63 offensive snaps in the contest, failing to reel in either of his targets while picking up an apparent ankle sprain in the process. The wide receiver is considered to be day-to-day with the injury for the time being according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. With Brandon Aiyuk (knee) done for the year and Deebo Samuel (illness) dealing with pneumonia, Conley and Jauan Jennings (hip) could step into prominent roles in Week 8 against Dallas if available.