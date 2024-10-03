Chris Conley Injury: DNP again

Conley (oblique) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's injury report.

Conley has missed the first two practices of the week, putting his availability for Sunday's game against Arizona in jeopardy. The 2015 third-round pick will have to practice in some capacity Friday to give himself a shot at suiting up. With Jacob Cowing (shoulder) also missing a second-straight practice, Ronnie Bell has a shot at serving as the 49ers' No. 4 wide receiver Sunday behind Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings.