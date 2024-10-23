Chris Conley Injury: Limited in practice

Conley (ankle) was a limited participant in San Francisco's practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury Newsreports.

Conley suffered an ankle injury during last week's loss to the Chiefs but managed to return to practice, albeit in a limited capacity. If the 31-year-old ends up being unable to play versus the Cowboys Sunday, the 49ers could be shorthanded at receiver as Deebo Samuel (illness) and Jauan Jennings (hip) are both questionable, and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is on injured reserve.