Chris Conley Injury: Unlikely to play vs. Cardinals

Conley (oblique) is doubtful to play Sunday vs. Arizona after not practicing Friday.

Conley was labelled as day-to-day with an oblique injury he picked up in Week 4 against the Patriots. However, the injury was severe enough to keep him off the field for all three practices this week, and it appears likely that the 2015 third-round pick will be sidelined for Sunday's NFC West contest. If Conley is indeed inactive, Jacob Cowing (shoulder) would be in line to serve as the WR4 behind Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings.