Chris Olave Injury: Won't return in Week 17

The Saints have ruled out Olave (concussion) for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Olave was tagged with a questionable designation on the Saints' final Week 17 injury report after logging three straight full listings, but he hasn't progressed enough in the concussion protocol to make his first appearance since Week 9. With Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest) also questionable for Sunday's contest, Kevin Austin, Dante Pettis, Cedrick Wilson and Mason Tipton are the healthy wide receivers on New Orleans' active roster. Olave will need to be activated from injured reserve in order to have a chance to play Week 18 at Tampa Bay.