Christian Benford Injury: Practices in limited fashion

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Benford practiced in a limited capacity and remains in the concussion protocol, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Benford is making progress as he works to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. The starting cornerback will need to gain full clearance from the protocol in order to be eligible to play Sunday, including from an independent neurologist. He's currently following a similar trajectory to Ray Davis, who sustained a concussion during Buffalo's wild-card win over Denver but gained clearance in time for the AFC Divisional Round.