Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Benford headshot

Christian Benford News: Active for AFC Championship Game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Benford (concussion/personal) is active for Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Chiefs.

Benford was placed in concussion protocol after Buffalo's wild-card win against the Ravens last Sunday. The third-year cornerback was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, and he missed Friday's session for personal reasons. Benford should be ready to hold down his starting spot opposite cornerback Rasul Douglas, leaving Buffalo without just one starter in its secondary, as strong safety Taylor Rapp (hip) has already been ruled out.

Christian Benford
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now