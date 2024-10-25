Christian Darrisaw Injury: Placed on IR

Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that Darrisaw tore his left ACL and MCL in Thursday night's loss Rams and was placed on injured reserve Friday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Darrisaw's will miss the remainder of the 2024 season following Thursday night's injury. The Oklahoma State product had been playing like one of the best offensive tackles in football through the Vikings' first eight games, and he had signed a four-year, $113 million extension with the team this past offseason. With Darrisaw sidelined, expect David Quessenberry to take over protecting Sam Darnold's blindside for the rest of the year.