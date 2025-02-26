Christian Darrisaw Injury: Progressing well in recovery

Darrisaw (knee) is trending in the right direction in his recovery from a torn ACL and MCL, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Darrisaw underwent surgery in early November to address both ligament injuries in his left knee and Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell provided an update this week. O'Connell said that the offensive tackle is "absolutely killing it every step of the way" and that he is looking forward to "seeing how the spring and the summer go." It's unclear who will be under center for Minnesota in 2025, but Darrisaw will look to be back in action blocking the quarterback's blind side.