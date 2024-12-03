Christian McCaffrey Injury: Goes on IR

The 49ers placed McCaffrey (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Just as head coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Monday would be the case, McCaffrey was moved off the 53-man roster after the running back suffered a PCL sprain in his right knee during Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Bills. Shanahan said that McCaffrey will likely need around six weeks to recover from the injury, so he'll miss the rest of the regular season and may return to action only if the 5-7 49ers make a surprise playoff run. McCaffrey should be back to full strength for the offseason program and will be entering the final guaranteed year of his contract in 2025. After spending the first nine weeks of the season on IR while recovering from a calf strain and bilateral Achilles tendinitis, McCaffrey appeared in just four games in 2024, failing to score a touchdown while carrying 50 times for 202 yards and recording 15 receptions for 146 yards on 19 targets.