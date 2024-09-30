Christian McCaffrey Injury: Has tendinitis in both Achilles

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that McCaffrey is tending to tendinitis in both of his Achilles, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. "I think it started in one, and you overcompensate, it went to the other," Shanahan added. "Mainly one of them has just been bothering him, but he's had it in both."

After a recent visit to Germany to meet with a specialist, McCaffrey returned to San Francisco, and a plan for ramping up his activity level was mentioned by Shanahan last Thursday on 104.5 KNBR. In particular, Shanahan noted the 49ers will "start testing it out here sooner rather than later." McCaffrey must remain on injured reserve through at least Week 5, but he's slated to miss more time than that considering he has no timetable to return. A report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Sunday relayed that McCaffrey may run on hard ground this week, and there's a chance he'll be back in action by early November. The coming weeks should be key to determining when McCaffrey could be available for his season debut.