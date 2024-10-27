Christian McCaffrey Injury: Set to practice during bye week

McCaffrey (Achilles) is on track to participate in a "bonus" practice that the 49ers have scheduled during their Week 9 bye, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though the extent of his practice activity won't be known until the 49ers release their next injury report Wednesday, Nov. 6, McCaffrey's expected involvement in on-field drills during the bye week bodes well for his chances of making his season debut during the 49ers' Week 10 game Nov. 10 at Tampa Bay. McCaffrey sat out the entire preseason with a calf strain before being diagnosed with bilateral Achilles tendinitis in September. He made a visit to Germany just over a month ago to meet with a specialist regarding the injury, and McCaffrey has seemingly made good progress in his recovery ever since. If McCaffrey is in fact cleared to play coming out of the Week 9 bye, he could be eased back in with a lighter snap count Week 10 against the Buccaneers rather than immediately reclaiming a three-down workhorse role.