Christian Watson Injury: Another limited practice

Watson (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

After departing the Packers' Week 4 loss to the Vikings with a left high-ankle sprain, Watson seemed in line for a multi-game absence, as is the case for most such injuries. However, Watson now has been able to log back-to-back capped sessions this week, potentially opening the door for a return to action as soon as Sunday against the Cardinals. The wideout told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com on Wednesday that his activity was contained to individual and group periods, so reps in team periods still await the third-year pro. In the end, Friday's practice report may reveal if Watson has any chance to keep his absence to just one contest.