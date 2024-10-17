Christian Watson Injury: Another limited showing

Watson (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Watson has cobbled together back-to-back capped sessions to begin Week 7 prep, which comes as no surprise considering he returned to action this past Sunday against the Cardinals after missing one contest when he initially was expected to be out multiple games due to a left ankle injury. Fellow WRs Jayden Reed (ankle) and Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder) also have been limited this week, so Friday's practice report will be telling for who among the trio enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's showdown with the Texans.