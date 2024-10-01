Christian Watson Injury: High-ankle sprain considered mild

Watson (ankle) has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, but the injury is reportedly viewed as mild and unlikely to result in the wideout being placed on injured reserve, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reports.

Watson was reported to be a candidate for injured reserve as recently as Monday, but it appears the 2022 second-round pick has received some good news regarding the injury he sustained in a loss to the Vikings on Sunday. Green Bay not placing Watson on IR would indicate the team believes he'll be able to retake the field within the next four games. At a minimum though, Watson seems destined to sit out Sunday's road matchup against the Rams, which will provide Dontayvion Wicks an opportunity to start in three-wide sets alongside Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs. Bo Melton and Malik Heath will also figure to handle increased roles until Watson returns to full health.