Christian Watson Injury: Officially doubtful

Watson (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at the Rams, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson is recovering from a high-ankle sprain, and while there's been some optimism that it isn't an especially severe case of the injury, his absence from practice all week suggests he's highly unlikely to play this Sunday. With Romeo Doubs (personal) also listed as doubtful, Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton figure to get most of the perimeter WR snaps alongside standout slot man Jayden Reed. There's also a decent chance Reed gets more playing time than usual in two-wide formations.