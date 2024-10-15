Chuck Clark Injury: Goes on IR with high-ankle sprain

The Jets placed Clark on injured reserve Tuesday due to an ankle injury, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Clark suffered a high-ankle sprain during the first half of Monday's game against the Bills, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Clark will be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, meaning the earliest he could return is Week 11 against the Colts on Nov. 17. Ashtyn Davis stepped into the strong safety role after Clark left Monday's game, and the former finished the contest with a season-high nine tackles (six solo). Davis could assume the starting role in Clark's absence while Isaiah Oliver continues to serve as the Jets' nickel corner while Michael Carter (back) remains sidelined.