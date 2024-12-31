Chuck Clark Injury: Season officially over

The Jets placed Clark (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg and John Pullano of the team's official site report.

This was as an anticipated move, as word arose Monday that New York was set to put Clark on IR. It's still not clear what type of issue the veteran safety is dealing with, but he had logged 100 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps each of the past three weeks. Clark's absence could provide an opportunity for Ashtyn Davis to start in Week 18 against Miami on Sunday.