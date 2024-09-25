C.J. Mosley Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Mosley (toe) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Mosley injured his toe in Week 2 against the Titans, and the veteran linebacker wasn't able to return for Week 3 against the Patriots on Thursday. There's optimism that Mosley will be able to play against the Broncos in Week 4, but the 2014 first-round pick will need to practice in at least some capacity this week to give himself a shot at playing. If Mosley cannot play Sunday, then Jamien Sherwood will continue to fill in as both the starting middle linebacker and defensive signal-caller.