C.J. Stroud News: Solid performance in Week 13 win

Stroud completed 22 of 34 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and added five rushes for seven yards in the Texans' 23-20 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Stroud put together a solid performance that saw him spread the ball around to seven different targets and put together his first interception-free effort in the last four games. Stroud connected with Dalton Schultz from 22 yards out early in the fourth quarter for his only touchdown of the game, and he's now thrown for at least 232 yards in four consecutive contests while generating a 4:5 TD:INT in that same span. Stroud and the Texans next host the Dolphins for a Week 15 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 15 following a Week 14 bye.