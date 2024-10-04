Clelin Ferrell Injury: Won't play vs. Cleveland

Ferrell (knee) did not participate in Friday's practice and has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ferrell injured his knee in the lead up to Week 3, and the 2019 first-round pick will now miss a third consecutive game as a result. He gave himself a chance at suiting up in Week 5 after logging a limited practice session Thursday, but his inability to practice Friday indicated that he still has a ways to go before seeing in-game action. Ferrell's next opportunity to suit up will be Week 6 against the Ravens on Oct. 13.