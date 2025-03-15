Clelin Ferrell News: Will return to Washington

The Commanders are re-signing Ferrell to a one-year contract, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Ferrell started the first 10 games in which he played with Washington last season before working in a rotational role over the team's final four regular-season contests. He did see more defensive snaps in the playoffs, but after recording a sack in each of his first two contests of the campaign, he had only 1.5 more sacks over his final 15 games (including the postseason). The Commanders signed fellow defensive end Deatrich Wise Wednesday, so the club should have good depth along its defensive line in 2025.