Clyde Edwards-Helaire News: Paces ground attack in loss

Edwards-Helaire rushed eight times for 26 yards and brought in his only target for 14 yards in the Saints' 27-19 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Edwards-Helaire served as a co-lead back alongside Jamaal Williams with both Alvin Kamara (groin) and Kendre Miller (concussion) sidelined, and he produced a team-high rushing yardage total. The veteran back will be an unrestricted free agent come the new league year, and Edwards-Helaire shouldn't have too much trouble garnering some interest on the open market given his status as a one-time first-round pick and the fact he's just 25 years old.