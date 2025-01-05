Fantasy Football
Clyde Edwards-Helaire headshot

Clyde Edwards-Helaire News: Paces ground attack in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 5:28pm

Edwards-Helaire rushed eight times for 26 yards and brought in his only target for 14 yards in the Saints' 27-19 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Edwards-Helaire served as a co-lead back alongside Jamaal Williams with both Alvin Kamara (groin) and Kendre Miller (concussion) sidelined, and he produced a team-high rushing yardage total. The veteran back will be an unrestricted free agent come the new league year, and Edwards-Helaire shouldn't have too much trouble garnering some interest on the open market given his status as a one-time first-round pick and the fact he's just 25 years old.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire
New Orleans Saints
