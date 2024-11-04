Cody White News: Reverts to practice squad

White reverted to the Seahawks' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

White was elevated for Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Rams with DK Metcalf out with a knee injury, and he played on 35 of 80 offensive snaps, catching two of his three targets for 44 yards and no scores. Jaxon Smith-Ngiba (71 snaps), Tyler Lockett (71 snaps) and Jake Bobo (42 snaps) all played more than White on Sunday, though the call-up did play more than Dareke Young (six snaps) and Laviska Shenault (three snaps). White also played on 11 special-teams snaps and blocked a punt.