Cody White headshot

Cody White News: Reverts to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

White reverted to the Seahawks' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

White was elevated for Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Rams with DK Metcalf out with a knee injury, and he played on 35 of 80 offensive snaps, catching two of his three targets for 44 yards and no scores. Jaxon Smith-Ngiba (71 snaps), Tyler Lockett (71 snaps) and Jake Bobo (42 snaps) all played more than White on Sunday, though the call-up did play more than Dareke Young (six snaps) and Laviska Shenault (three snaps). White also played on 11 special-teams snaps and blocked a punt.

Cody White
 Free Agent
