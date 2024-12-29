Colby Parkinson News: Held without a catch again

Parkinson failed to secure his lone target during Saturday's 13-9 victory against the Cardinals.

Despite playing the most snaps out of the quartet of Rams' tight ends, Parkinson went a second straight game without a catch. Tyler Higbee was the only tight end to record any stats, and even he just managed two catches for nine yards. With the playing time between Parkinson, Higbee, Hunter Long and Davis Allen relatively even -- and the sheer lack of fantasy production outside of Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua on the Rams' offense -- it'll continue to be hard to trust any of the team's tight ends in fantasy rosters heading into the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Seahawks.