Colby Parkinson News: Makes pair of catches

Parkinson secured both of his targets for 13 yards during Monday's 27-9 wild-card win over the Vikings.

Tyler Higbee (chest) looked primed to have a career day early, with five catches for 58 yards in just 12 snaps before exiting the contest with a chest injury. The trio of Rams' tight ends behind Higbee in the pecking order each recorded 13 receiving yards, with Davis Allen catching a touchdown in the second quarter. Parkinson's 33 snaps on offense were more than Allen (19) and Hunter Long (22), but with Higbee not expected to miss any additional time with his injury, Parkinson will likely revert back to his rotational role as a backup against the Eagles in the divisional round.