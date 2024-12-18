Cole Bishop News: Past injury

Bishop (lower leg) was not listed on the Bills' estimated injury report Wednesday.

Bishop missed a portion of Buffalo's Week 15 win over the Lions due to a lower leg issue, but his omission from Wednesday's injury report suggests that he's already recovered. The rookie safety from Utah played 46 defensive snaps while Taylor Rapp (neck) was sidelined Sunday, recording five total tackles. Bishop could have another opportunity to start in the Week 16 matchup against the Patriots if Rapp is unable to suit up.