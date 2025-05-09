Colston Loveland Injury: Not ready for rookie minicamp

Loveland (shoulder) is not participating in on-field work at rookie minicamp Friday as he continues to rehab from surgery undergone in January, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Loveland, the 10th overall pick of April's draft, is present at rookie minicamp and building familiarity with Chicago's offensive scheme and new quarterback Caleb Williams (wrist), but the tight end's workout availability is currently limited to running and controlled lifting, per Bair. The rookie first-rounder is expected to be ready for increased participation in mandatory minicamp in early June and to be fully cleared for training camp in July. Loveland is a capable blocker at 6-foot-6, 260-pounds, but he figures to make his largest impact as a mismatch in the receiving game, though DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and rookie second-round pick Luther Burden represent plenty of competition for targets. Cole Kmet played 87 percent of snaps last season and has two years remaining on the four-year, $50 million deal he inked with Chicago in 2023, but Loveland boasts the draft capital and skillset to push for the No. 1 role before long.