Colston Loveland Injury: Recovering from shoulder surgery

Loveland's surgeon, Dr. Neal Elattrache, confirmed for all 32 teams at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday that the tight end is considered on track to participate in minicamp and be fully cleared for training camp after undergoing right shoulder surgery in January, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Loveland sustained a Type V AC Joint dislocation last September but managed to play through the issue throughout his final season at Michigan, in which he racked up 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns. While Loveland's recovery appears to be proceeding completely on track, the timetable will prevent him from taking part in combine drills, and seemingly also Michigan's pro day, a notable development for the widely projected first-round prospect. Still, the fact that Loveland is on track to be fully cleared by training camp should provide NFL teams solid confidence in the playmaking tight end's health, and his ability to contribute immediately as a rookie.