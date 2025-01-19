Cooper Kupp News: Five catches in playoff defeat

Kupp caught five of seven targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 28-22 NFC divisional-round loss to the Eagles.

Kupp's 30-yard catch in the third quarter exceeded his receiving yardage total from each of the previous four games, but his season-ending touchdown drought reached five games as the Rams were knocked out of the playoffs. There is a potential out in Kupp's contract prior to the 2025 season, and the Rams will have to consider using it rather than bringing the veteran wide receiver back for his age-32 season at a $29.78 million cap hit given Kupp's poor finish to the campaign. Kupp caught 67 of 100 targets for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 regular-season appearances but added only six catches for 90 yards in two playoff games.