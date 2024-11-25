Fantasy Football
Cooper Rush headshot

Cooper Rush Injury: Estimated as limited Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Rush (knee) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Monday's session was merely a walk-through, but Rush's listed limitations make his status worth tracking ahead of Thursday's 4:30 p.m. ET game against the Giants. For his part, head coach Mike McCarthy downplayed the QB's knee issue following Week 12 action. "He's got some work to do, but I think we're gonna be fine," McCarthy noted of Rush on Monday. However, in the event that Rush encounters any setbacks, Trey Lance would be next in line to log the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day start.

Cooper Rush
Dallas Cowboys
