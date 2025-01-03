Cooper Rush News: May yield reps to Lance in Week 18

Rush may start Sunday's game versus the Commanders, but backup QB Trey Lance is expected to earn "significant" snaps as well, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rush has taken on the vast majority of QB reps since Dak Prescott (hamstring) was lost for the season in the second half of a Week 9 loss in Atlanta. In parts of nine games in the interim, Rush has completed 60.5 percent of his passes, averaged 199.1 yards per game and put together a 12:4 TD:INT. He's also notched 17 yards on 24 carries and fumbled nine times (three lost). With the Cowboys out of the playoff picture, it appears the team wants to see what Lance can do with more than the three brief appearances he's made so far this season, but it's also unclear how much he'll eat into Rush's typical workload.