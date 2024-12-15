Cooper Rush News: Three TDs in win

Rush completed 18 of 29 passes for 214 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Panthers. He added four rushes for five yards.

Rush took some time to get the Cowboys' offense moving, but that changed on a drive early in the second quarter during which he went 5-for-5 with 70 yards and a 14-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb. He went on to tally two additional passing scores to Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks to record the first three-touchdown game of his career and complete the blowout victory over Carolina. While it was a favorable matchup, Rush also averaged 7.4 yards per attempt -- his second-highest mark of the season -- to give him some momentum heading into another exploitable matchup in Week 16 against Tampa Bay.